Adley Rutschman Somehow Kicks Christian Arroyo in Head While Sliding Into Second Base
The Boston Red Sox hosted the Baltimore Orioles this afternoon for Opening Day of the 2023 MLB season. It did not take very long for the weirdness to start at Fenway Park, thanks to exciting young catcher Adley Rutschman.
Rutschman smacked an opposite field grounder up the third-base side that took a favorable Red Sox bounce towards Rafael Devers. As Rutschman attempted to stretch his knock into a double, Devers turned and fired to Christian Arroyo covering second base. Arroyo made the play and tagged Rutschman out, but the Orioles catcher slid so awkwardly into the base that his back leg flew up and smacked Arroyo in the back of the head.
It was... quite a sight.
The alternate angle is even funnier.
Remarkable that a professional athlete can look just like a baby deer tripping over itself.
Arroyo would stay in the game so this can stay a fun blooper highlight that all of Rutschman's teammates will razz him for later.