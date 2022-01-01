Real Madrid Wants Both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland
Real Madrid is preparing to make a huge splash this summer with a series of moves that could reshape soccer in Europe. The club is preparing offers for two of the best players in the world, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.
With Barcelona in serious financial trouble, Real is looking to strike and possible put a stranglehold on LaLiga for the foreseeable future. The club just missed out on a €200 million move to pry Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer. But Mbappe's contract is up this summer and the brilliant 23-year-old forward's move to Real is being treated as a foregone conclusion.
Haaland is going to be the most sought-after transfer target in the world this summer. Real will face competition from Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG for the 21-year-old's services. But Real is confident it can lure the Norwegian superstar to town with a deal.
Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Marcelo and Isco will all see their contracts end after the 2021-22 season, which will leave Real with tons of cash to play with. The club can afford both Mbappe and Haaland with that available money.
In his five seasons at PSG, Mbappe has racked up 87 goals in 97 Ligue 1 matches, and 126 goals in 151 total appearances. He helped lead France to the 2018 World Cup title and likely hasn't even hit his prime yet. He has incredible pace, his dribbling ability creates openings for himself and others and he's only getting better. Mbappe a superstar and the kind of player who can help Real push for Champions League titles.
Haaland is already one of the best strikers in the world. He has been a force for Borussia Dortmund since arriving in 2019. He has 53 goals in 53 Bundesliga matches and 76 in 74 total appearances for the club. That's mind-blowing. His athleticism and finishing ability are almost unmatched worldwide. Like Mbappe, he's a club-changing talent.
Putting Haaland and Mbappe together in the attack would be absolutely lethal for Real.
Could this all actually happen? Sure, why not? The club has enough money to pull it off, Mbappe will come on a free transfer, and it would only need to pay a €75 million fee to release Haaland from his contract with Dortmund. Both players would command enormous salaries, but paying that kind of money has never been an issue for Real.
It would be a stunning coup if the club could actually do this during the summer transfer window. But There is no reason to believe it can't actually happen.