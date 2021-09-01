PSG Foolishly Rejected €220 Million Offer For Kylian Mbappe From Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain has rejected all offers for superstar striker Kylian Mbappe and will keep him for the 2021-22 campaign. That came despite a late push from Real Madrid and a serious money offer. Given Mbappe's contract status it was foolish to turn down a move.
Real reportedly offered €220 million for Mbappe (or roughly $260 million), which is a massive number for a guy in the final year of his contract with PSG. The 22-year-old has made it clear he's ready to move on and even implored PSG to consider Real's offer. PSG ignored the request and now stands to lose him for nothing.
It appears Real and Mbappe will look to sign a pre-contract agreement in January and he'll head to the club on a free transfer next summer.
That news came after Mbappe rejected a new contract from PSG that would have paid him €45 million a year through 2024.
So PSG knew Mbappe wanted to leave and instead of getting something for their young phenom, they tried to play chicken and get him to sign a new deal. He rejected it, and now they'll likely lose him for nothing in return.
And let's remember, Mbappe is one of the best soccer players in the world. In 111 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG (including his 2017-18 loan spell) he's scored 94 goals. In 175 total appearances for the club he's bagged 135 tallies. He's as good good a goal scorer as there is in the world right now.
Perhaps PSG is fine with losing Mbappe for nothing. Maybe the club is just going all-in on this season with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe as its attacking trio. It's already a Champions League title or bust for the club, so why not keep Mbappe for one final run? That has to be the thinking, because rejecting a €220 million offer for a player who wants out is plum crazy.