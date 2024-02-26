Roundup: Brie Larson at the SAG Awards; 'Dune: Part 2' Is a Triumph; Cody Bellinger Signs With Cubs
A man set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington ... Latest updates from the Israel-Gaza conflict ... Koch brothers to stop spending on Nikki Haley's campaign ... Republicans forced to address IVF issue ... A partial government shutdown looms ... Donald Trump is facing a cash crunch ... Stock futures slightly down heading into Monday trading ... Cam Newton dragged into brawl at 7v7 football event ... Brie Larson was the talk of the SAG Awards ... Actor Kenneth Mitchell died at 49 ... Netflix canceled five shows ... Eric Bieniemy says he chose not to stay with Commanders ... Lionel Messi scored a stoppage time goal to save a draw against the Galaxy ... Darvin Ham blasted NBA officials ... NFL may change kickoff model for 2024 season ... Cody Bellinger signs three-year deal with Cubs ...
How Cody Bellinger's deal impacts other Boras clients [The Athletic]
Don't doubt Victor Wembanyama [The Ringer]
Bubble watch: St. John's has life [ESPN]
Nikola Jokic is on a history three-game run [CBS Sports]
Dune: Part Two is the best sci-fi film of the decade [Esquire]
Doc Rivers' revisionist history continues unabated [The Big Lead]
Matt Rempe and Mathieu Oliver had a great hockey fight.
The best sketch from Shane Gillis' episode of Saturday Night Live.
Tommy DeVito's agent keeps popping up everywhere.
Hey babe, new anaconda dropped.
Black Sheep -- "The Choice is Yours"