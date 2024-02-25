Doc Rivers' Revisionist History Quotes Continue to Rule, Unless You're Looking for Accountability
The Milwaukee Bucks visited the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, marking Doc Rivers' return to Philly for the first time since he coached the Sixers last season. This gave the assembled media the opportunity to do something which has had some very amusing results lately, which is ask Rivers about something that happened in the past. This time he was asked about the Sixers' elimination at the hands of the Celtcis during the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals. As usual, Doc's answer contained some incredible revisionist history.
"I honestly haven't thought about it much since. Maybe they were better? Could that be a possibility? You know, that's probably why you picked them, right? So that's one reason. I thought Game 6 was our game. I didn't think we, uh... I didn't think Joel got the ball enough. And trust me, it was for him to get it. And he didn't get it. I don't know how healthy he was so..."
It's perfect. It's no different than what a podcaster might have to say about the end of the Sixers - Bucks series... you know, minus criticizing whoever the head coach was at the time...
Maybe the Celtics were better. Doc doesn't know for sure. It's also unclear why Embiid didn't get the ball more or if he was injured. Why would the head coach know that? Rivers also neglected to say anything about the Game 7. Philly was only down three at the half and then they got blown out in the second half.
If there's blame, it kind of feels like this answer passes it on to the players. Especially funny is the part where Doc started to say "we" and stopped himself. While he did get fired, it doesn't sound like he's taking much accountability for what happened, which is exactly what JJ Redick was talking about last week before Austin Rivers (Doc's son) and Patrick Beverley (Doc's current player) jumped in to defend him.
The important thing is that people keep asking Doc Rivers questions. Honestly, we're just a few days away from Doc saying that he told ESPN not to fire Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson because the guy they were hiring to replace them seemed like he would burn them the second a half-decent NBA coaching job presented itself.