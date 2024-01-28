Zay Flowers Bleeding From Hand After Punching Bench
By Kyle Koster
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers had one of the rougher 10-minute stretches in championship game history. With his team facing a 10-point deficit, he reeled in a long pass from Lamar Jackson and taunted a Kansas City Chiefs defender so flagrantly the officials had no choice but to call a 15-yard penalty. He then fumbled away the football at the goal-line in what could ultimately be the most decisive play in the AFC title matchup.
Obviously this is about as bad as it can possibly get so Flowers was extremely animated and upset. And then the next time we saw him on our television screen he was showing his teammates a bloody hand.
CBS' Evan Washburn reported that Flowers sustained the injury while slamming the bench in frustration, which is truly incredible.
Right now there's just enough time for Flowers to flip the script completely and become an unlikely hero as Lamar Jackson has his moment. If not ... yikes. This will be a truly heinous way for Ravens fans to go into the offseason.