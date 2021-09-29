Ranking Week 4 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Kyle Koster and Liam McKeone are The Big Lead's betting aficionados. Not really, but they do pick every game against the spread during the NFL season. Through three weeks, the pair has gone 25-17, so for Week 4 they got together to rank their seven favorite picks ATS (all odds via WynnBet). Listen to the full show below to find where the best value picks are for the week, why Kyle is down on Trevor Lawrence, Liam's argument that the Jets can only be this bad for this long, and more.
Every episode of Best of 7 can be found below.