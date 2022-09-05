Roundup: Quinn Ewers Has Car Towed During Game; The Weeknd Lost His Voice; Max Verstappen Wins Dutch Grand Prix
Vegas journalist killed by stabbing at home ... Serena Williams is the most-tweeted about female athlete of all-time ... Man changed in missing Memphis jogger's disappearance ... A lot of people are talking to their plants ... "Spider-Man" and "Top Gun" topped the box office this weekend ... Brendan Fraser on "The Whale" ... Big cash spending hasn't helped Senate Republicans ... The Foo Fighters staged a tribute to Taylor Hawkins ... The Weeknd lost his voice mid-concert ... Lithuania protests loss at EuroBasket ... Manchester United topped previously unbeaten Arsenal ... Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix ... Greg Sankey discussed the College Football Playoff changes ... Quinn Ewers got his car towed during Texas' Week 1 win ... CM Punk went off after AEW All Out ...
John Mellencamp -- "Cherry Bomb"