Puff Daddy Attended Woodstock '99 as a Fan, Wore a Jason Williams Jersey
Netflix recently released Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, a three-part documentary about, well, Woodstock '99. It was the second Woodstock '99 documentary in 13 months as HBO released The Ringer's Woodstock '99 documentary, Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage, last summer.
There's plenty to talk about in both docs, but really the most important thing to remember is that Puff Daddy was there wearing a Jason Williams jersey. You probably recall what might be the most 90's photograph ever.
Williams would have just finished his rookie season. Puffy, who was still going by Puff Daddy at the time, was about to release his second album, Forever. Kid Rock, whose only political view in '99 was that Bill Clinton was a pimp, was a few weeks from releasing the single, "Cowboy." And the 1999 New York Mets featuring Mike Pizzza and Rey Ordóñez were in the middle of a season that would see them reach the NLCS.
After watching the lastest documentary I looked at the complete list of performers and did not see Puff's name anywhere. It turns out he was just there. As a fan. MuchMusic did a brief interview with him where he said he was literally just there hanging out. He mentioned wanting to see Rage Against the Machine, Limp Bizkit, Alanis Morissette, Dave Matthews, and Ice Cube.
If you watch either documentary, you'll notice Diddy hanging out with the mayor and he did indeed enjoy the infamous Limp Bizkit peformance from the side of the stage. The only remaining question is whether or not Puff Daddy or the guy in the Penny Hardaway jersey who was also on stage for Limp Bizkit invented wearing a basketball jersey to a concert. Seems like something that would have been mentioned in one of the documentaries.