Porta Potty Fire at AT&T Stadium Surely a Good Sign For Cowboys Season
AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, was the site of a porta potty fire on Sunday. Officials have not announced what caused the fire, but the site of a thick black plume of smoke outside the Cowboys stadium will surely pop back up when the season begins.
In other NFC East news, part of I-95 in Philadelphia collapsed today because of a tanker fire. This is going to cause a much bigger problem than a few porta johns burning in an empty parking lot.
Either way, if you live near the New York Giants stadium in East Rutherford or wherever the Washington Commanders play, be careful out there.