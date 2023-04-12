Philadelphia Fans Bought - and Threw - Thousands of One Dollar Hot Dogs During Loss to Marlins
The Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Miami Marlins on Tuesday with the visiting team winning 8-4 on dollar hot dog night. That's right. For just one dollar, you could own your very own hot dog. It is a promotion that people aboslutely love because, I mean, in this economy? Are you serious?
Anyway, the promotion was a huge hit. The Phillies announced a sellout with an attendance total of 43,444. And most of those people appeared to wait in very long lines to buy their very cheap Philly phranks.
Apparently, they sold 58,000 hot dogs were sold. That's 1.3 hot dogs per fan.
Who knows how many of the hot dogs were actually consumed because by the end of the game a fair number of them were flying through the air.
A sellout crowd throwing things during a loss. It's the perfect Philadelphia sports story.