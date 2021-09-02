Incredible Images of Philadelphia's Schuylkill River and the Surrounding Flooded Areas
By Stephen Douglas
The Schuylkill River runs through the eastern part of Philadelphia with I-76 alongside it. This morning the river and its surrounding areas are seeing water higher than it has been in generations following the rain caused by Hurricane Ida last night. While the sun is out, roads and nearby trails remained completely underwater on Thursday morning. The water is apparently higher than it has been in 150 years.
These images are just incredible. Much like the flooding in New York City, not to mention every other community that saw this weather event that won't get the coverage of the big cities, this is just devastating. The worst part is knowing that it's only a matter of time until it happens again.