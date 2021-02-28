PGA Tour Players Honor Tiger Woods With Sunday Red Outfits
By Brian Giuffra | Feb 28, 2021, 12:59 PM EST
Everyone who plays on the PGA Tour owes a debt of gratitude to Tiger Woods. Today, following Woods' terrifying car accident earlier in the week, many tour members decided to show the legend their support.
Following the scary news of Woods' involvement in a single-car crash where he broke both of his legs this past Tuesday, several players donned red tops, black bottoms and a black hat on Sunday in homage to the look Tiger patented throughout his storied career.
Here's Tony Finau in the backwards hat.
Jason Day (right) and Sebastian Munoz also wore these colors. Justin Thomas, who like Day is close with Woods, wore a former Woods look too.
Rory McIlory busted out the red and black combo for the first time in his career.
Tommy Fleetwood and Cameron Champ likewise went with classic Woods' looks.
You almost have to wonder how everyone isn't wearing red? Feels like the PGA Tour should have made it mandatory considering how Woods completely transformed the game by bringing in innumerable sponsorship dollars and interest to a sport that was fading into obscurity before his arrival in the mid-1990s. Or maybe every player should have simply understood they should honor Woods by wearing his gear on Sunday. Either way, if you aren't wearing red today it's a missed opportunity.
Woods is recovering from the injuries sustained in the horrific car accident. The photos and videos of the accident make it look like he's lucky to be alive. Thankfully he is and these players are showing their love to the 15-time major champion in a fitting way.