Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Single-Car Accident in Los Angeles
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 23, 2021, 2:56 PM EST
Tiger Woods was involved in a one-car accident on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. The golfer's car rolled over and first responders had to use the jaws of life to remove him from his vehicle, according to the LA County Sheriffs Office. We do not know the extent of his injuries, but will update when we know more.
Woods is coming off back surgery and noncommittal about playing in the Masters in April. We last saw him play in a tournament alongside his son in December.
It is unclear what caused the accident. An investigation is ongoing.
Woods was in the area for his Genesis Invitational, which concluded on Sunday. On Monday he was seen in photos alongside David Spade and Dwyane Wade.
UPDATE: Tiger Woods' agent issued a statement saying that Tiger had suffered multiple leg injuries.
Here are the first images of Tiger's car.