Looks Like Someone Took a Leak Right Behind Keegan Bradley Lining Up a Putt
By Kyle Koster
The PGA Tour's second event of the year is off and running at the Sony Open in Honolulu. Cam Davis fired an eight-under 62 to race to the top of the leaderboard before first-round action was halted due to darkness. They'll established a cut today before battling it out over the weekend as everyone tries to capture some early-season success. Hopefully there won't be anymore bathroom emergencies like the one we saw Thursday while Keegan Bradley was lining up a putt. Because it's not ideal for anyone for the broadcast to capture someone wandering in the back of an athletic shot so they can relieve themself on a tree.
Unless you're in to that sort of thing (and if so, no judgement here it takes all shapes and sizes and interests to keep this crazy marble spinning).
The bright side here is that we didn't get any zoomed-in shot that would have incurred a hefty fine. Laugh if you want but this could be serious. It was only a few months between Jon Rahm lamenting the lack of accessible toilets on the course and him bolting for LIV Golf. That and that alone was his motivation to switch circuits.
Also, far be it for me to critique a professional golfer or whatever, but that's not exactly an acceptable tree to use for leaking purposes. There's virtually no cover and anyone with a craned neck could clearly make out the finer details for a sketch artist to replicate. It's a chance I wouldn't take at my local muni, let alone the sport's biggest stage. Then again, fortune favors the bold.