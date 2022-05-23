Roundup: Pete Davidson Says Goodbye to SNL; Justin Thomas Wins PGA Championship; Verstappen Wins Spanish Grand Prix
Best 21 Pete Davidson SNL sketches ranked ... Twitter has a new "crisis misinformation policy" ... 'Jersey Shore' stars do not support the "Jersey Shore" reboot ... Juwan Howard turned down an interview with the Lakers ... Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix, took championship lead ... Scott Dixon takes Indy 500 pole ... The Browns re-signed Jadeveon Clowney ... Jimmy Butler plans to play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals ... Gas prices surge again ... Man dies after completing Brooklyn half marathon ... John Fetterman released from hospital after stroke ... Stock futures rise heading into Monday ... Georgia's governor race is a test for Trump ... A review of Alicia Vikander in "Irma Vep" ... "Doctor Strange 2" and "Downton Abbey: A New Era" dominated the box office ... Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship ...
The Dallas Mavericks were fined again for bench decorum [Sports Illustrated]
NFL owners might be close to ousting Daniel Snyder [CBS Sports]
Inside the prickly relationship between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher [The Athletic]
Manchester City won the Premier League title with a stunning comeback [Yahoo Sports]
A complete timeline of Josh Donaldson vs. Chicago White Sox feud [FanSided]
Will Payton Pritchard be suspended for dirty foul that injured Jimmy Butler? [The Big Lead]
Pete Davidson said goodbye to SNL.
What a moment for Leeds!
Guy catches back to ball foul balls on camera in a KBO game.
Liam Hendricks isn't a fan of Josh Donaldson.
Rolling Stones -- "Beast of Burden"