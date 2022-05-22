Will Peyton Pritchard Be Suspended For The Dirty Play That Injured Jimmy Butler?
By Stephen Douglas
The Miami Heat took a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night with a 109-103 win in Boston. The Celtics held on despite blowing a huge lead and losing Jimmy Butler to a knee injury. A knee injury that happened on a dirty play by Boston's Peyton Pritchard.
The comparisons to the Jordan Poole - Ja Morant play during the last round are obvious. There are just a couple big differences. Morant was lost for the rest of the series while Butler may be ready by Monday. And the Poole play was awkward while Pritchard appeared to try to trip up Butler with his legs before just grabbing his knee.
The question is, will this result in a suspension for Pritchard?