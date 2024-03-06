Paulina Gretzky Reveals She Grew Up in Los Angeles, Loves Husband in Netflix's 'Full Swing' Season 2
Full Swing, Netflix's golf documentary series, returns for its second season today. It will deal with the fallout from the LIV - PGA Tour merger that both rocked the world of golf and, uh, still seems kind of up in the air right now, nine months later. I personally can't wait for season three to come out so we can see the golfers reacting to seeing their reactions to something that still hasn't happened a year from now after it officially did or didn't happen.
Anyway, they also spoke to Paulina Gretzky ahead of the 2023 U..S Open, which was held in Los Angeles. In this official clip, Gretzky explains that she is from Los Angeles and has a good relationship with her husband, Dustin Johnson.
"I love traveling with Dustin. I love being there with him. We have fun, we love being with each other. I'm the girl saying my husband loves to hang out with me, okay, but that's how I feel."
Nothing quite like a happy marriage, am I right?
Anyway, Paulina, who was once a cornerstone of sports blog content, likely wore sensible shoes to the event because of the hilly nature of LA Country Club, where she watched DJ finished tied for 10th at 3-under. It was Johnson's only top-10 finish at a Major in 2023.