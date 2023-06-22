Paulina Gretzky's Golf Swing Is Looking Great
Paulina Gretzky is the daughter of the greatest hockey player of all-time and is married to one of the best golfers in the world, so she's got to be athletic, right? Well, judging by her reworked golf swing, that seems to be the case.
Golf.com's Claire Rogers posted a video of Gretzky's swing to Twitter on Thursday and the Internet agrees that it looks really clean.
Check it out:
I'll be honest, that looks pretty good but she also might have just launched the ball into the group in front of her. Here's hoping it missed them.
She's married to Dustin Johnson who is a two-time major winner and longtime former world No. 1. In 2017, Johnson was No. 1 for 64 consecutive weeks, which is the fifth-longest run all-time. He also hit No. 1 in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Then he bolted to join LIV for an insane amount of money.
Being that he's now with LIV, Johnson is playing far fewer events, so he has a lot more time to spend with Gretzky and his two kids. Maybe that has something to do with his wife's swing looking so good.