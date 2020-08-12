Paul George and Damian Lillard Have Apparently Squashed Their Beef
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 11 2020
Damian Lillard's various feuds are all over the place these days. After he and Skip Bayless aired their dirty laundry this week, we got word on Tuesday that another Lillard beef has been squashed.
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Clippers beat Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers 122-117. The game was notable because of the incredible amount of trash talk the Clippers lobbed in Lillard's direction. Patrick Beverley and Paul George both joined in and engaged in back-and-forth taunting with Dame during the game.
After the contest, Lillard took shots at both players and reminded everyone he had eliminated both from the postseason in his career. Even family members began taking shots at each other in the aftermath:
It was getting ugly and it looked like a long-term feud was developing.
Well, apparently Lillard and George promptly squashed things.
According to the report from Chris Haynes, George reached out to Lillard and said he didn't have any issue with him and that the in-game antics were just competitive trash talk. Meanwhile, Lillard apologized for comments made by one of his family members.
I don't think George and Lillard will be exchanging Christmas cards any time soon, but the intensity of this beef has certainly been dialed back a bit.