Patriots Shockingly Release Former Super Bowl Champion WR
The 2024 NFL season is underway, as all 32 teams are engaged in training camp. Preseason action is also set to begin, and it will be a time for third and fourth-stringers, undrafted free agents, and rookies to battle it out for spots on their respective team's 53-man roster.
While there are plenty of free agents that are set to be signed over the next weeks and months, the New England Patriots have shockingly provided one of the biggest wide receiver free agents.
The Patriots are officially releasing former Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler JuJu-Smith Schuster.
After just one season with the Patriots, the team is moving on from Smith-Schuster. The biggest surprise from the release is the team will still be on the hook for a guaranteed $7 million to the former top-notch receiver, meaning his next team might only have to pay the league minimum for his services.
Smith-Schuster exploded out of USC securing 213 receptions, 3,092 yards, and 25 touchdowns.
Smith-Schuster's most successful season with the Trojans came in 2015 when he secured 1,454 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Smith-Schuster would then head to the NFL, where he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 62 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Smith-Schuster immediately made his presence known in his rookie season. He would secure 917 yards, seven touchdowns, and a league-leading 97-yard touchdown.
Smith-Schuster would follow that up with a Pro Bowl season in 2018 when he secured 1,426 yards, seven touchdowns, and another league-leading 97-yard touchdown.
Though the future was bright for Smith-Schuster, he began to suffer injuries that hampered his career. He suffered a concussion in 2019 that kept him out of one game, a severe shoulder injury in 2021 that kept him out for 12 games, and additional concussions in 2022 and 2023.
Smith-Schuster's worst season came in 2023 with the Patriots. He appeared in 11 games, securing 260 yards and one touchdown.
Instead of seeing if Smith-Schuster can rebound in 2024 like he did in the 2022 season, the Patriots have instead chosen to release him.
This leaves the wide receiver room with Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, and Ja'Lynn Polk as starters. K.J. Osborn, Kayshon Boutte, David Wallis, Javon Baker, Jalen Reagor, and JaQuae Jackson are all the backups angling to work their way up the depth chart.
Though Smith-Schuster had a down year in 2023, new head coach Jerod Mayo might kick himself if the receiver goes to another team and goes off.
