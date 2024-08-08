Could Brandon Aiyuk Be the Missing Link for the Steelers?
By Evan Bleier
Linked to the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots earlier this week, disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is now the top target of the Pittsburgh Steelers and trade talks are ongoing, according to The Athletic.
Though the two sides have yet to reach an agreement and Pittsburgh has thus far been unable to meet San Fran's request for a veteran wideout to help replace Aiyuk, who had a career-high 1,342 receiving yards last season, in any potential deal, it feels as if things have advanced too far and that a trade will eventually be executed.
For the Steelers, who haven't won a playoff game since the 2016 season, adding a player of Aiyuk's caliber to a revamped offense that will feature either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields (or a combination of the two) at quarterback would make a ton of sense and could even make them a darkhorse candidate for a Super Bowl bid.
A playoff team despite relying on a barely serviceable combination of Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky at quarterback last season, the Steelers have never finished with a sub-.500 record in the 17 seasons Mike Tomlin, who signed an extension during the offseason that will keep him with the team through the 2027 season, has been Pittsburgh's head coach.
The youngest head coach in NFL history at the time to both coach in and win a Super Bowl when the Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII, Tomlin has a sparkling 173-100-2 (.633) regular-season record.
However, outside of a run to a loss to the Packers in Super Bowl XLV, the Steelers have been underwhelming in the postseason and he has an 8-10 overall record in the playoffs.
It's certainly not apples to apples, but Aiyuk has a 6-3 record in the playoffs with 24 catches for 393 yards and a touchdown and has also played in as many Super Bowls as Tomln has coached in.
For a team like the Steelers, who have an elite defense and offensive playmakers including wide receiver George Pickens, tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Najee Harris, Aiyuk could put them over the top. (It seems like it'd be ok with Tomlin.)
Pittsburgh may have to surrender valuable draft capital and a depth receiver like veteran Van Jefferson or speedster Calvin Austin III to get Aiyuk as well as give him the type of contract the Steelers were unwilling to give Antonio Brown (deservedly so), but that will be a small price to pay if the team is still playing football games in late January — or maybe even early February.