Mac Jones Looks Totally Broken Out There
By Liam McKeone
The New England Patriots and New York Giants are playing each other today in a football game that is not made for public consumption. The two teams are bad in ways we didn't even think possible before the season. They're opposing Titanics passing each other in the night. And with both sides slated for a top-five draft pick heading into the week, each respective fanbase is rooting to lose in order to get something out of the lost seasons unfolding before their eyes.
The Patriots have the added bonus of a quarterback controversy to serve as the side plot. After Mac Jones embarrassed himself and the team in front of the Germans two weeks ago, Bill Belichick benched him and then refused to tell anybody (including the players!) who would start against New York today until the last possible second. Jones ultimately got the nod but it's quite clear he'll get the hook at the first sign of any struggles. While the former first-round pick has many issues as a player Belichick doesn't seem at all interested in inspiring any confidence in the kid, which can't possibly help matters. In fact, he seems dead set on ensuring the quarterbacks on his roster have no confidence or security at all.
It became apparent as soon as Jones took the field that Belichick's plan worked. He looks totally broken out there, missing easy throws he was hitting even the week before Germany. And no singular play made that more apparent than whatever the hell this is-- a jump ball (??) on a five-yard out route to tight end Mike Gesicki.
A longer video shows Jones' reaction afterwards. He's beyond looking frustrated or confused. He's just suffering.
It's just so bad. This was a functioning quarterback not too long ago! Sure, Jones never even reached an average level of play and it's unlikely he will develop what it takes to be a long-term starter. But it looks like they threw a basement blogger like me out there to play a professional football game.
If Jones can't even throw a five-yard out route like a normal QB, the Patriots have officially broken him. Hard not to feel a little bad.