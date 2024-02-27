5 New England Patriots Free Agency Targets
By Liam McKeone
Dalton Schultz
To continue the trend of doing anything possible to improve the offense, the Patriots are going to need a tight end in 2024. It wasn't a position of weakness, necessarily, in recent years as the Hunter Henry signing proved to be the only good one from New England's foray into free agency a few years ago. But he, along with every other tight end on the roster, is a free agent. That's right. As of right now, the Patriots have zero tight ends signed. Pretty subpar!
Henry could return but he may want to cash in on the league-wide perception that he was the only non-problem child in Foxborough over the last few years. Instead, it might make sense for New England to give Dalton Schultz a big bag over a short period of time. Schultz had 59 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns on a one-year, $6.25 million deal with the Texans in 2023. If the Patriots give him a raise then there's no reason to think he can't do the same with the Pats, no matter who's under center. Bringing Schultz aboard gives the team another reliable set of hands and a reliable veteran at one of football's more difficult positions. Then they'll draft another tight end or two and be set for a while yet.