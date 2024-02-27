5 New England Patriots Free Agency Targets
By Liam McKeone
Jonah Williams
Another position of desperate need in New England is at the tackle position. Either left or right. For some reason they invested very few resources into those positions last offseason and it came back to bite them hard. Part of the reason the offense fell apart so quickly was because they were forced to shuffle through constant combinations of tackles as Trent Brown and Riley Reiff both dealt with injuries. It's unlikely either will be back next year, and while it seems like Michael Onwenu can play right tackle, he isn't a guarantee to return. They need help.
Williams definitely qualifies. He probably won't be returning to Cincinnati after he tried to force his way out because he wanted to play left tackle. The Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. instead and sent Williams to the right side. At only 26 years old he could be a foundational piece for the future and won't cost as much as a true left tackle because he's somewhat unproven there at this stage. Williams obviously doesn't want to play right tackle but his ability to do so could come in handy in a pinch. He's just the kind of player the Patriots should be paying -- young, talented, and eager to prove himself.