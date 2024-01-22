Patrick Mahomes Dodged Snowballs From Angry Bills Fans While Celebrating
The Kansas City Chiefs went in to Buffalo and beat the Bills 27-24 in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday. It was a phenomenal game in an electric atmosphere but it's safe to say Bills Mafia wasn't happy with how it ended. As Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated on the field afterwards, he had to dodge snowballs being thrown in his direction.
Here's video:
Well that's incredibly dangerous. It wasn't the first time a snowball nearly nailed a Chiefs player as Marquez Valdes-Scantling almost got hit by one as he tried to make a catch in the end zone.
Bills fans sadly saw their team's season come to an end but throwing stuff on the field is never the answer to that level of anger. The Chiefs simply outplayed Buffalo in the second half and were able to put the hammer down in the run game to bring a win home.