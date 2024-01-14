Patrick Mahomes Helmet Cracked and He Just Kept Playing Without Anyone Stopping the Game
Patrick Mahomes' helmet cracked during the third quarter of Saturday's NFL Wild Card game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. Mahomes scrambled on second and seven and picked up 13 yards for a first down. The thing is, when he was tackled by safety DeShon Elliott he was hit helmet-to-helmet and a chunk of his helmet flew off.
It wasn't a dirty play, but it was a solid hit to the helmet.
What happened next was truly unbelievable as he was allowed to continue playing with a broken helmet. After a couple plays the referees finally made him change helmets, but he was never taken out of the game. Not even for a single play as the NFL's concussion spotters somehow missed the face of the NFL getting hit in the head with another helmet. Also, there was a hole in his damn helmet.
How? How did no one tell the officials on the field to blow a whistle? How did he not need to get checked out when he apparently got hit hard enough for his helmet to explode? Chalk it up to basic ineptitude.
As for the helmet cracking, you have to wonder if the cold had something to do with it.