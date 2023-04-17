Patrick Cantlay Is Really Taking His Time Out There
Two things can be true. It's accurate that Patrick Cantlay refuses to be rushed while he's out on the course and is a chronic offender in eyes of some when it comes to frustrating slow play. It's also accurate that clips of him being methodical have crossed over to the group of people who watch golf very sparingly and he's therefore being subjected to some undue and unfair criticism as though he's the only one who does not want his walk spoiled ahead of schedule.
Because he's so often in contention on the weekend, there are more opportunities to stop and smell the roses and notice, hey, it sure has been a while since his last shot.
Cantlay was in the final group yesterday at the RBC Heritage, along with Matt Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth. And he appeared to be the same player he was at the Masters that got under Brooks Koepka's skin.
For instance, a viewer at home with patio furniture reflecting off his screen helpfully documented a four-footer to save par that took a full minute to go from being addressed to finding the hole.
Personally, I really don't mind the relaxed pace. One of the reasons I like watching golf is because I have nowhere to go and understand it's going to be a marathon. Long rounds mean there's more time to take the kids to the playground and monitor the tracker for a few holes without missing the whole thing.
On the other hand, I understand why that isn't everyone else's exact vibe. How 57 seconds can be a bit excessive for a relatively straightforward tap toward the hole.
What Cantlay is doing, though, works for him. And ultimately, deviating from that before being forced to do so would be a competitive mistake.
The PGA Tour may make this a point of emphasis. For right now we're in standoff and it sure as hell won't be Cantlay who blinks first.