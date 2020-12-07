Pat McAfee Jumped Through Tables, Got Hit With a Chair and Beat Up on NXT
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 6, 2020, 10:27 PM EST
Pat McAfee appeared on WWE NXT TakeOver WarGames on Sunday night with a whole team of wrestlers. The former punter and current radio and podcast host was there to settle things with Adam Cole, after the pair had an on-air confrontation back in July. After this, you have to wonder if the original disagreement was legitimate or part of an act that would promote Team McAfee versus the Undisputed Era on WWE NXT TakeOver WarGames. We have our suspicions!
McAfee's appearance featured multiple pieces of furniture. It was like a Buffalo Bills tailgate out there as McAfee and his foils showed no concern for multiple folding tables. McAfee was the breaker and breakee and also got hit in the back with a chair.
Here are some of the particulars of the match, per Bleacher Report:
Pat McAfee led his team of himself, Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan into battle against Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong in the night’s main event War Games match.
Here's McAfee pulling off a moonsault which is not the kind of thing that most punters could probably pull off.
McAfee also jumped off the top of the cage and took his entire team as well as their opponents.
Jokes aside, making this stuff look so easy is impressive. For a punter. For a podcaster. For a human. And then there's this. The physical embodiment of "when the tweet is bad."
Congratulations to everyone involved.