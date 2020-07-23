Adam Cole Storms Off Pat McAfee Show After Breaking Mic
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 23 2020
NXT's Adam Cole went on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and what seemed like a cordial conversation turned south quickly. Cole screamed at host Pat McAfee and stormed off the show after breaking a microphone and shoving producer Ty Schmit. Obviously, there's a big caveat here that this is likely all fake since a professional wrestler was involved.
McAfee claims he regrets ever doing the interview in the following tweet:
In video below it looks like the interview was going well:
But here's where things went sour:
While that was fun and definitely entertaining, it feels very fake. Cole got upset really quickly and McAfee didn't seem that shocked when he flipped out. Most of the interview was actually enjoyable and cordial.
McAfee and Cole had a bit of a feud before NXT TakeOver: New Orleans back in April of 2018, so obviously they're playing off of that. It's also worth mentioning McAfee signed a multi-year contract with WWE in 2019.
If this was real, it was an incredible on-air moment, but obviously this feels like a setup for a wrestling storyline.