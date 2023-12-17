Hundreds of Fans Showed Up to Watch Falcons-Panthers in the Cold Rain
The Carolina Panthers hosted the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium in Week 15. For some reason fans did not turn out for the showdown between Bryce Young and Desmond Ridder. Pictures and video from right before kickoff showed an incredibly sparse crowd not coming close to filling the 72,500 seat stadium.
It is 46 degrees and rainy in Charlotte this afternoon, which doesn't sound like a great recipe for consuming NFL football. Throw in the fact that these teams are a combined 7-19 this season and it's a nightmare scenario. Especially when the home team only accounts for one of those wins.
The local news was reporting that tickets for the game were available for as little as $8, but one Twitter user saw tickets on Stubhub for forty-five cents.
The Panthers have been middle-of-the-pack this season when it comes to filling their stadium, but with two more home games remaining on their slate, that seems like it will drop.