Mack Hollins Showed Up Barefoot to Falcons-Panthers
By Liam McKeone
The Atlanta Falcons traveled to Carolina this weekend to play the Panthers as they try to keep pace in the race (if it can really be called that) for the NFC South crown. The forecast ahead of the contest called for a 100 percent chance of rain and it had already started by the time the Falcons rolled up to Bank of America Stadium.
This may explain why Mack Hollins walked off the bus without any shoes.
I mean... maybe Hollins didn't know what the weather was going to be and didn't want to get the nice shoes wet? Hard to believe he would plan ahead of time to go barefoot into the stadium. Unless he just wanted to feel like a kid again, I guess. Even if that's the case it feels like a professional hazard to be wandering around without shoes on in that sort of environment. His body is his career, after all.
He could also be trying to trailblaze. Instead of following in the footsteps of his fellow pro athletes around the NFL by wearing more and more ridiculous stuff, he's doing some addition by subtraction. A trend to keep an eye on.