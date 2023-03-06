Ian Rapoport Tweeted About a Pain Tolerance Test, NFL Clarifies, 'There is No Pain Tolerance Test'
Richard Gouraige, an offensive tackle from Florida, did not do any drills at the NFL Draft Combine on Sunday because he had a swollen ankle. Normally, a player sitting out the combine because of an injury wouldn't raise any eyebrows, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Gouraige "came into the Combine healthy, but woke up with a swollen ankle after a pain tolerance test created an injury."
I'm sorry, why did he wake up with a swollen ankle? Pain tolerance test is not listed on the broadcast schedule, and I don't believe anyone has ever mentioned this part of the Combine before. So where did it come from? And how can fans watch?
That all remains unclear. Three hours later Rapoport tweeted a clarification from the NFL saying, "There is no pain tolerance test. The player underwent a typical physical exam."
Sorry, but Rapoport's "there is no pain tolerance test" tweet has people asking a lot of questions already answered by his tweet. Why would "sources" tell him there was a pain tolerance test? Is pain tolerance part of the typical physical exam? Seems like there should have been some follow up questions asked before the original tweet was sent out because it certainly deserved some clarification and simply saying "there is no pain tolerance test" sounds a lot more like a Jedi mind trick than an explanation.