The Big Lead
Home/Latest NFL Leads

NFL Combine Schedule, Events & How to Stream

The Big Lead
NFL Combine - Day 5
NFL Combine - Day 5 / Joe Robbins/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

The NFL Scouting Combine takes place on the first weekend in March in Indianapolis. Starting on Thursday, March 2, live drills will be broadcast on NFL Network and streamed on the NFL app and website.

NFL Scouting Combine Schedule

Here is the schedule for when each position group will be working out at the NFL combine and participating in events such as the 40-yard dash.

DATE

TIME

POSITION GROUP

Thursday, March 2

3pm ET

Defensive Linemen & Linebackers

Friday, March 3

3pm ET

Defensive Backs

Saturday, March 4

1pm ET

Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, & Tight Ends

Sunday, March 5

1pm ET

Running Backs & Offensive Linemen

NFL Combine Events

Players will be evaluated in every concievable way, using a variety of tools and stopwatches. Height, weight and hand size will all be measured. Events include:

40-Yard Dash
Bench Press
Vertical Jump
Broad Jump
20-Yard Shuttle
Three-Cone Drill
60-Yard Shuttle

How to Stream the NFL Draft Combine

Coverage will be broadcast on television on NFL Network.

According to the NFL website streaming is "available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers."

facebooktwitter