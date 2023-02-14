NFL Combine Schedule, Events & How to Stream
The NFL Scouting Combine takes place on the first weekend in March in Indianapolis. Starting on Thursday, March 2, live drills will be broadcast on NFL Network and streamed on the NFL app and website.
NFL Scouting Combine Schedule
Here is the schedule for when each position group will be working out at the NFL combine and participating in events such as the 40-yard dash.
DATE
TIME
POSITION GROUP
Thursday, March 2
3pm ET
Defensive Linemen & Linebackers
Friday, March 3
3pm ET
Defensive Backs
Saturday, March 4
1pm ET
Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, & Tight Ends
Sunday, March 5
1pm ET
Running Backs & Offensive Linemen
NFL Combine Events
Players will be evaluated in every concievable way, using a variety of tools and stopwatches. Height, weight and hand size will all be measured. Events include:
40-Yard Dash
Bench Press
Vertical Jump
Broad Jump
20-Yard Shuttle
Three-Cone Drill
60-Yard Shuttle
How to Stream the NFL Draft Combine
Coverage will be broadcast on television on NFL Network.
According to the NFL website streaming is "available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers."