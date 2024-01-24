Roundup: Oscar Nominations Announced; Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Snubbed; Baseball Hall of Fame Class Announced
Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig snubbed for Oscar nominations ... Full list of Oscar nominations ... "Oppenheimer" leads the way with 13 nominations ... Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary ... Exit polls from the night are revealing ... LA Times lays off one-fourth of staff ... CBS newsman Charles Osgood died at 91 ... Alaska Airlines CEO says inspections found "many" loose bolts on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes ... U.S. strikes Iran-backed militias in Iraq over attacks on American forces ... Anne Hathaway walked out on Vanity Fair photoshoot in solidarity with Conde Nast Union ... Stocks were a mixed bag on Tuesday ... Tech's "Magnificent Seven" stocks are back on top ... Baseball Hall of Fame class announced ... Rhys Hoskins signed a two-year deal with the Brewers ... Blazers to protest loss to Thunder ... Will Rogers leaves transfer portal, to stay at Washington ... Stephen A. Smith wants to debate Donald Trump ...
