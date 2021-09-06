Roundup: Oscar De La Hoya Hospitalized With COVID; Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah Hanging Out; CM Punk Wins AEW Debut
Oscar De La Hoya hospitalized with COVID ... U.S. hits 40 million COVID cases ... Joe Biden to survey Ida damage in New York and New Jersey ... Moderna booster shots may be delayed ... Ex-Marine kills four in Florida shooting ... What's next for Naomi Osaka? ... Gavin Newsom enters final stage of recall fight ... Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah are hanging out again ... Marvel's "Shang Chi" smashes Labor Day box office record ... A review of "Becoming Led Zeppelin" ... Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker witnessed a fatal car crash ... Brandin Cooks is flying under the fantasy football radar ... Patrick Cantlay wins FedEx Cup and $15 million ... UConn's Randy Edsall will retire after the season ... 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez pulls huge upset at U.S. Open ... Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix ... Notre Dame beat Florida State ... CM Punk won his AEW debut ...
U.S. Open midterm grades [Sports Illustrated]
College football Week 1 winners and losers [CBS Sports]
Likely candidates to replace Randy Edsall at UConn [The Athletic]
Can anyone keep up with Alabama this season? [Yahoo Sports]
The secret to happiness at work [The Atlantic]
Spencer Rattler's Heisman campaign is off to a brutal start [The Big Lead]
Bryan Danielson (formerly Daniel Bryan) debuted in AEW:
Adam Cole debuted in AEW as well:
Few things are more beautiful than a walk-off grand slam called by Bob Uecker:
A breakdown of Andy Green's ejection:
A Tribe Called Quest -- "Check the Rhyme"