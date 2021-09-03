Cubs Interim Manager Andy Green Went Ballistic After Getting Ejected
Andy Green has been named interim manager of the Chicago Cubs while full-time skipper David Ross is out after contracting COVID-19. Well, Green made an impression on Friday just six innings into his first game in charge. He was ejected for arguing and went absolutely nuts.
In the top of the sixth, Cubs shortstop Sergio Alcantara failed to turn a double play, as his throw to first base went over the head of Franc Schwindel. That allowed Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Colin Moran to score from third. Green felt interference should have been called on Kevin Newman for his slide into second base.
Green rushed out to argue with the second base umpire and was eventually tossed. That's when things got nuts.
The entire sequence is below:
First of all, that's definitely not interference. Second, ripping the mask off then throwing the hat was an A+ move from Green. Great combo. And, yeah, if you're going to get thrown out of a game, get your money's worth.
Green was the manager of the San Diego Padres form 2016 to late 2019 and has been the Cubs' bench coach since 2019. During his time with the Padres he was known to explode at umps from time to time but this was a virtuoso performance.
Still, a bit of a crazy reaction for a mild judgement call play when your team is up 5-3 in the sixth.