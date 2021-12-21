Roundup: Omicron Variant Dominant in U.S.; Sydney Sweeney Honored; NHL Shut Down for COVID
Ghislaine Maxwell trial goes to the jury ... Omicron variant is now dominant in U.S. ... Donald Trump sues New York AG Letitia James ... The Dow dropped 1.2 percent ... Stock futures rise after tough Monday ... Joe Biden trying to save Build Back Better plan ... Pentagon updates rules to address extremism ... Lorne Michaels considering "SNL" retirement ... Chris Noth dropped from "The Equalizer" ... Sydney Sweeney is AP's breakthrough entertainer ... Chris Godwin has a torn ACL ... Travis Kelce placed on COVID-19 list ... The NHL shut down due to rising COVID-19 cases ... Alabama reinstates COVID-19 policy ahead of playoffs ... The Cowboys are taking drastic measures to avoid COVID ... The Raiders survived the depleted Browns ...
Well, this can't be good:
The first trailer for The Northman makes it look amazing:
Euphoria Season 2 trailer:
John Williams conducting the Jurassic Park theme legit game me chills:
Fine Young Cannibals -- "Good Thing"