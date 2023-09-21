Roundup: Olivia Wilde Takes Shot at Harry Styles; Vikings Trade For Cam Akers; Lionel Messi Exits Inter Miami Match
Fed decides to leave interest rates unchanged ... Stocks fell despite the rate decision ... More details on the crazy F-35 crash ... Free COVID test kits are coming back ... Senate poised to confirm military chiefs, sidestepping Tuberville blockade ... A federal government shutdown appears likely ... America's biggest landlords can't find houses to buy ... Olivia Wilde took a shot at ex Harry Styles ... "Dark Winds" gets third season at AMC ... "Yellowstone" drew big ratings for its broadcast TV debut ... Lionel Messi leaves Inter Miami match early due to muscle fatigue ... Main event for UFC 295 announced ... Trade grades for Vikings acquisition of Cam Akers ... Browns signed Kareem Hunt to a one-year deal ...
Oakland vs. the A's: The inside story of how it all went south [ESPN]
A look at Endeavor's big UFC/WWE merger [Variety]
Inside Notre Dame's strategy to keep Ohio State red out of their stadium [The Athletic]
What's wrong with the Bears' offense? Everything. [The Ringer]
A look at why MLB prospects are getting promoted faster than ever [Defector]
Deion Sanders says he's a monument, not a moment [The Big Lead]
Highlights from Bayern Munich's thrilling 4-3 win over Manchester United.
The trailer for Netflix's David Beckham documentary is out.
Bill Burr's new movie Old Dads has a trailer.
Latest trailer for The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.
Caamp -- "All the Debts I Owe"