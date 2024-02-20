Roundup: Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey Are Vacationing; Arizona Extends Tommy Lloyd; Latest MLB Rumors
Bipartisan House members unveil new border, foreign aid bill ... Biden administration considering giving long-range missiles to Ukraine ... Alexey Navalny's widow says Russia is hiding his body ... Inside Navalny's final months ... Nintendo Switch 2 delayed until 2025 ... Capitol One to buy Discover ... America's oil power might be at its peak ... Inside Sony's "Madame Web" collapse ... HBO delays posting "Last Week Tonight" clips ... Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are on vacation ... Arizona, Tommy Lloyd agree to five-year extension ... Nets promote Kevin Ollie to interim coach ... All the latest MLB rumors ... UConn is a unanimous No. 1 in college basketball ... Adam Silver was embarrassed by the NBA All-Star Game ...
Latest 2024 NFL mock draft [Yahoo Sports]
A look at the NFL quarterback market [CBS Sports]
Would anyone miss the NBA All-Star Game? [Defector]
Don't mess with the NCAA Tournament [Sports Illustrated]
The True Detective: Night Country exit interview [The Ringer]
Anthony Rendon sucks [The Big Lead]
A teaser for Formula 1: Drive to Survive.
The Gang Eats Snacks.
The 60 Minutes interview with Cillian Murphy.
Does Margot Robbie know her lines from her movies?
I love this story.
Kendrick Lamar -- "Alright"