Anthony Rendon Sucks
It's spring training which means every fan of Major League Baseball is excited about the upcoming season. Heck, the players, managers, executives, media are all thrilled baseball is almost back. Everyone in the league's ecosystem is fired up for the new season. Everyone, that is, except for Los Angels Angels third baseman and perpetual malcontent, Anthony Rendon.
On Monday, Rendon talked to reporters and essentially said he didn't care about baseball. While claiming his faith and family come first (duh), he followed that up by saying baseball is just a job and a way to make a living. As reporters asked if being with the Angels was a priority, he snapped and tried to cut off the line of questioning.
Here's video:
I'll just say what we're all thinking: Anthony Rendon sucks. No, not at playing baseball -- although that's certainly been true the last few years -- but at being a baseball player. He's constantly run the game down, claimed the season needs to be shorter and generally been a jerk.
After helping lead the Washington Nationals to a World Series title in 2019, Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Angels. It has been, without a doubt, one of the worst contracts in sports history. Rendon has been injured constantly, but when he's been healthy he hasn't been close to the player he was before signing the deal.
Rendon made $38 million in 2023, and will make $38 million in 2024, 2025 and 2026. If you're set to make $114 million to play a game over the next three years the least you can do is fake like you like it or are excited to play it. Yes, you have a duty to show up and be an ambassador for your employer and the game that has treated you so well. Instead Rendon is acting like a sulky teenager.
Anthony Rendon sucks. It's perfectly fine to say that out loud.