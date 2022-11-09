'Office Christmas Party' is the 'Project X' of Holiday Movies
Office Christmas Party came out in 2016 and made $114 million at the box office on a budget of $45 million. It does not have a high IMDB (5.8) or Rotten Tomatoes score (40% Fresh) with either critics or the audience, but it did pretty well with this two-person audience in November 2022. Listen along as Stephen Douglas and Kyle Koster discuss whether you really need to bring an escort to a work event.
The movie feels a little forgotten, but was enjoyable to revisit. It features a huge cast full of notable actors including Jason Bateman, Oliva Munn, Jennifer Aniston, Kate McKinnon, Courtney B. Vance, Randall Park, Sam Richardson, Rob Corddry, Jamie Chung, and the since-cancelled TJ Miller.
It's more Project X than Christmas Vacation, but it still posesses many of the familiar traits of the Christmas movies we all know and love. It's not the perfect Christmas movie, but it is definitely a Christmas movie, which is more than we could say about the equally enjoyable Anna and the Apocalypse.
