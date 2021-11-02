Cleveland Browns Going Down With the Odell Beckham Jr. Ship
The Cleveland Browns are 4-4 and currently occupying the basement of the AFC North following an embarrassing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the trade deadline approaches, the team doesn't appear to have anything of substance cooking. That includes a potential Odell Beckham Jr. trade. Instead, the Browns plan to keep the (former?) star wide receiver.
It's not really surprising that they're not being bowled over by any offers. Beckham Jr. has not exactly been showcased this season. His highlights have included two five-catch 70-plus yard games, but zero touchdowns. On Monday coach Kevin Stefanski said that he had to do a better job getting OBJ involved. Via 92.3 The Fan:
“I would tell you first and foremost,I need to do a better job. I really do,” Stefanski said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “I need to make sure that I put him in position to make some plays, and I did not do a good enough job certainly yesterday.”
For fun, here's a similar quote from October 2020. Via PFT:
“I’ve got to do a better job of getting him involved early,” Stefanski said. “I feel like I can do better. He’s somebody that can really affect the game, whether you throw it to him or hand it to him. We just want to be really mindful of that
With no trade and something like $30 million remaining on his deal for the next two seasons... well, Stefanski better get to work figuring out a better way to get Beckham involved because he's not going anywhere. Not that anyone appears to have a choice in the matter.