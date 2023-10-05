Here's a Picture of Barack Obama Laughing at a Meme of Himself the Day After bin Laden Was Killed
The Washington Post has uncovered a fairly amusing picture from the Oval Office the day after Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan. Barack Obama can be seen holding a printed-out meme that says, "Sorry it took so long to get you a copy of my birth certificate. I was too busy killing Osama bin Laden."
The image was obtained by Nate Jones using the Freedom of Information a=Act and just released with the debut of a new column on the process of obtaining public records. But the picture really makes for a heck of a tweet.
According to the story, the picture was taken by the White House photographer and it shows Obama and Chief of Staff Bill Daley sharing a laugh as the president looks at a meme that was making the rounds on May 2, 2011, the day after the news was announced.
That means that at some point that morning someone was specifically asked to print out a meme that would be used to brief the president on how cool he looked. This seems like the kind of thing that would become common practice for future administrations, culminating in Joe Biden selling "Dark Brandon" mugs.
It just goes to show you how far we've come both as a country and as meme curators in the last decade.