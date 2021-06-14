Roundup: Novak Djokovic Wins French Open; Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Celebrate One Year; Kyrie Irving Injured
Four mass shootings happened in six hours this weekend ... Benjamin Netanyahu ousted as Israel forms new government ... Joe Biden says U.S. is "back at the table" as G-7 closes ... The G-7 took a stronger stand against China at Biden's urging ... Stock futures are flat as S&P 500 sits at record high ... Why the Mexico City metro collapsed ... Fake reviews are a problem for Amazon ... Annie Murphy's new AMC show debuted ... Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker celebrated one year together ... "A Quiet Place Part II" broke a pandemic box office record... Despite rave reviews "Into the Heights" only made $11.4 million at the box office ... Blink-182 celebrates 20 years of "Take Off Your Pants and Jacket" ... Novak Djokovic won the French Open ... Kyrie Irving was injured as the Bucks beat the Nets ... Team doctor says Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 match ... MLB's crackdown on "sticky stuff" might be working ... Kyler Murray doesn't like the Cowboys ... The Dolphins gave Jerome Baker a $39 million extension ... Nikola Jokic ejected as Suns sweep the Nuggets ...
Conan O'Brien revisited his HR meeting with his assistant, Sona:
The Netherlands-Ukraine match from Euro 2020 was nuts:
Oh not much, just Fernando Tatis Jr. hitting a clutch, 441-foot grand slam:
I don't blame Beau Burrows. Playing for the Tigers would make me vomit on the mound too:
In honor of the 20th anniversary of Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, here are a few tunes:
"Rock Show"
"First Date"