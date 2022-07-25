Roundup: 'Nope' Wins Box Office; David Ortiz Wows at Hall of Fame Induction; XFL Announces Host Cities
'Nope' number one at the box office ... Thousands evacuated as California wildfire approaches ... Security tackles Tom Morello while trying to get a fan during a Rage show ... Ginni Thomas might get a Jan 6 committee subpoena ... Lupita Nyong'o discusses "Wakanda Forever" ... FX renews "Mayans M.C." for fifth season ... Adam Kinzinger felt guilty about voting for Trump in 2020 ... GameStop's NFT marketplace features one referencing the 9/11 Falling Man image ... Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix ... Around 2,500 Boeing workers go on strike ... Stock futures down a tick heading into Monday ... Two killed in Los Angeles County shooting ... Big Papi stole the show at Baseball Hall of Fame inductions ... Collin Sexton likely won't sign Cavaliers' offer ... XFL announces eight host cities ... Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado miss Cardinals' Toronto series over vaccination rules ...
Google has thrown their hat in the ring with a bid for NFL games [Awful Announcing]
Texans rookie John Metchie diagnosed with leukemia [NFL]
Are the Red Sox suddenly sellers at the deadline? [CBS Sports]
Could the PGA Tour and LIV Golf possibly coexist? [Sports Illustrated]
College football non-conference games you have to watch [Yahoo Sports]
Chess robot broke 7-year-old opponent's finger [The Big Lead]
Sydney McLaughlin destroyed her own 400 meter hurdles world record.
House of the Dragon Comic-Con extended trailer.
Jimmer Fredette had 29 points as Team Money Team won their opening game in TBT.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham is the latest guest on ALL THE SMOKE .
In case you missed it, we ranked Fall Out Boy's albums on Friday. Here's "Thanks Fr Th Mmrs" live.