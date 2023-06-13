Nikola Jokic's Wild Champagne Celebration in the Nuggets Locker Room Has to be Seen to be Believed
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets won the NBA championship on Monday night, as they beat the Miami Heat, 94-89, in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. After winning, Jokic celebrated with his family and brought his daughter on stage as he was presented with the Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy. After that it was back to the locker room for the traditional champagne celebration. And yes, Jokic put his own spin on it.
It is unclear if he was disinterested in spraying a bottle of champagne in the locker room or just more interested in drinking it. Was he going through the motions here, or just confused about something? Whatever caused him to celebrate like this, it was unique, which is perfectly Jokic.