Nikola Jokic's Daughter Completely Unimpressed With Dad's New Finals MVP Trophy
Nikola Jokic was named NBA Finals MVP after the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat to win their first NBA Championship. Jokic made sure to shake the hand of every player on the Heat before he started celebrating and even then, he was very Jokic-esque, hardly showing any emotion until his wife, daughter and brothers found him. Once the stage was constructed, Jokic held his daughter, kept her from eating confetti, and showed her his new trophy.
She was clearly not impressed. Even though she did point at the trophy a few times.
Just an awesome moment for Jokic and his family. And with that in mind, here are some more great pictures of Jokic and his daughter celebrating.