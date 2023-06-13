Nikola Jokic Cannot Believe They Scheduled a Nuggets Victory Parade on Thursday
By Kyle Koster
Nikola Jokic won the first of what could be many NBA Finals MVPs last night. There was a big to-do where they gave him a few trophies but he seemed more interested in hugging his family and congratulating the Miami Heat on a great season. He quickly told the world that he was tired and wanted to go home.
Unfortunately there's the pesky business of a championship parade, which Jokic was informed would be happening on Thursday.
"No," he said. "I need to go home."
This guy is simply fantastic. It's been so enjoyable to listen to the NBA content industrial complex dive into why he doesn't resonate more as a superstar or something dumb that doesn't matter while he puts up 30-20-10 triple-doubles in the playoffs. Because that's what's so fascinating about him. He's like if Magic Johnson were magnified by a factor of 1.2 and was suddenly super interested in horses. Jokic is a work-life balance king.
Waiting a few days to get hammered out on the streets of Denver in front of millions of adoring fans is really cramping his style. He would much prefer to get to Serbia and just relax. You have to respect it.
Jokic is wired differently. Hell, it wouldn't be a total shock if he joined the circus over there and never came back. Or if he was late to training camp next year because he was petting a horse.