Nikki Haley Calls Donald Trump 'Totally Unhinged' in Latest FOX News Interview
Nikki Haley appeared on FOX News again this morning Since she's a legitimate (longshot) Republican presidential candidate, they keep bringing her back - even though they know Donald Trump will probably see it - and she continues to criticize the things going on in her party. Earlier this week she sat in on FOX & Friends and told them to their faces that she didn't trust them to tell the truth about how her campaign was doing as she continues to gain ground on Donald Trump. On Friday she told the hosts of America's Newsroom that her opponent is "totally unhinged."
Hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino didn't seem to appreciate Haley's tone. Hemmer pushed back by pointing out how dominant the primary results had been in Trump's favor and asked her to name some stats she would win. Haley deflected by saying she does well with Independents and Moderates before saying that Republicans should be focused on the issues instead of how "disgruntled" or "vengeful" Trump is.
Earlier this week, Trump threatened to ban anyone from the MAGA movement who donated to Haley's campaign. Apparently this inspired a lot of people to donate to Haley's campaign. She also took the opporunity to sell some new t-shirts.